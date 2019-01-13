Visceral Reactions

13 January, 2019. I’m finally getting around to scanning some of the past week’s sketches. This is from my kinda-sorta on-again-off-again sketch series of skies.
To be perfectly clear, these little sketches are not intended to be anything other than a quick impression. I’m making little attempt to be realistic and only barely representational. It’s just a fun way to play around with color – a little playfulness without getting too serious about doing so. Even with my more representational work I always look for the abstract in a scene and this is a fun way to do that.
My sketches are often a narrative response to a place or time or event. These sketches of skies are more visceral. The start and end of a day can be more of an aesthetic experience, and if I really explore my intentions here I’d probably find it’s aesthetics driving me. But frankly, I’m not thinking deeply or analyzing my motivations…I’m simply tossing paint on the page for the pure pleasure of doing so.
Watercolor on Arches rough, 7 x 7 inches.
bellissimo!
I have to ask you something: they just brought me an American pencil that I wanted to try and that is not found in Italy and in France, the Palomino Blackwing and that I find wonderful. I love 2B pencils, soft enough for my way of drawing. How to classify the hardness and softness in pencils made in the USA? is not the classification in H or B? thanks and good drawing
I love sketching with Blackwing pencils. I don’t know why, but the graphite seems to just glide across the paper surface. They are a little more expensive than some other pencils, although I think they are probably worth the price. And until recently I had to order Blackwing pencils – I only noticed them on the counter in one of the local artist supply shops for the first time a couple months ago.
As for pencil classification, yes, we use the H and B categorization in the USA also. I’ve always presumed that is done worldwide, but don’t know that to be a fact. With the exception of the ubiquitous “No. 2” designation, every graphite pencil I’ve ever used follows the H/HB/B range.
thank you for your answer. I ask you why when we asked a Palomino 2B for the English shopkeeper, was amazed and in fact there is written on the pencil “pearl” and not 2b … strange, no? however it is really a wonderful pencil, I usually use Derwent but Palomino is better. see you next time!
I’m new to your site. Find your images moving. I don’t draw or paint, but am a rather serious amateur photographer. The pencil bit caught at me though. I recall when I was in the 5th or 6th grade that a classmate–her name was Dorothy Lynch–used a particular kind of notebook paper, that when marked on with a pencil had a different feel to it. Interesting thing to remember . . .as I am now 80 years old. Have a blessed day.
This is lovely!
Thank you for the kind words.